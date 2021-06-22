Local Briefs: Wilmington City Schools, Clinton County Budget Commission set meetings

WCS board sets meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education regular meeting is 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 28 in the Board Room at Central Office, 341 S. Nelson Ave.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Budget Commission sets meetings

The Clinton County Budget Commission has scheduled two special meetings outside of the regularly scheduled meetings: at 9 a.m. July 26; and at 9 a.m. Sept. 20.

The discussion items will include 2022’s county revenue estimates and updates of YTD 2021 revenue collections.

Both meetings will be held jointly with the Board of County Commissioners at 46 S. South St., 2nd floor, Wilmington.