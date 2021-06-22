County auditor: Tax relief may be available for storm-damaged properties

Clinton County Auditor Terry Habermehl announced that temporary tax relief may be available to owners whose property was damaged by the recent storms.

“The severe weather that struck Clinton County last weekend caused widespread damage throughout the county, and my office can potentially provide some financial relief to those residents and businesses hit hard by the storms,” said Habermehl.

According to Habermehl, state law allows county auditors to reduce property values when homes and businesses have been damaged or destroyed. When a property’s value is significantly reduced because of damage, the real estate tax bill is also reduced until the property is restored to its previous condition.

This potential reduction goes down throughout the year. Property damaged by June 30 can receive up to a 75 percent reduction in value. Property owners would see any tax reduction on their next tax bill, which will be due in January of 2022, he added.

Residents who may be eligible for a reduced property valuation due to damage or destruction must complete an Application for Valuation Deduction for Destroyed or Damaged Real Property (DTE 26).

This form is available on the Clinton County Auditor’s website at http://clintonoh-auditor.ddti.net under the Forms tab. It is also available in the auditor’s office on the first floor of the courthouse.

Completed applications can be mailed or turned in to the auditor’s office at 46 S. South St., Suite 130, Wilmington, OH 45177.

“Once my office receives a completed application, our appraisers will verify and assess the extent of the damage and adjust the property value accordingly,” Habermehl said. “They will also estimate when repairs should be complete, and the office will follow up to make sure that property owners are only credited for the time their property was damaged.”

“Many Clinton County residents do not know they may be eligible for tax relief from damaged property, and we want to educate them and assure them that we are here to help,” he added.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Clinton-County-logo.jpg