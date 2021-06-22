More sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 14, 2021 and June 18, 2021:

• Kendra Holbert, 19, of Fairborn, drug instrument possession, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Megan Wallace, 33, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Tiffany Gilbert, 33, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Anthony Baiza, 31, of Fairfield, driving under suspension, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a driving under suspension-12 point suspension chage.

• Anthony Collins, 47, of Columbus, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Chasity Viviano, 26, of Wilmington, two counts of disorderly conduct, fined $130, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Viviano.

• Kyle Flagor, 25, of Centerville, going 104 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Flagor.

• Forrest Napier, 31, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Napier.

• Raven Watson, 23, of Centerville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Watson.

• Ethan Fedders, 23, of Mason, going 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Fedders.

• Cory Hedges, 44, of Reynoldsburg, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Hedges.

• Carina Salazar, 20, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Salazar.

• Cory Fiessinger, 26, of Yellow Springs, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

