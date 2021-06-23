CCHD continues walk-in COVID clinics; it’s not too early for children’s back-to-school immunizations

WILMINGTON – For next week and through the end of July, the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will be hosting Walk-In Clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

All three brands of COVID vaccines are available while supplies last.

Kids & Back to school

It’s not too early for your children’s back-to-school immunizations — avoid the back-to-school rush by planning now.

Children’s vaccinations through July are by appointment-only 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Please call our Nursing Division at 937-382-7221 to schedule your time slot.

Fall flu shots

CCHD is now scheduling with local businesses and organizations for influenza vaccinations for this fall.

Any local business or organization interested in an onsite clinic may contact us via email at info@clincohd.com or by phone at 937-382-7221 and ask for Dava.

Please visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict and for the latest updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_CC-Health-District-3.jpg