Conversation Club holds historic meeting

Sixteen members of Conversation Club met at the lovely country home of Christine Snyder recently. The club had not met since March of 2020, due to the COVID-19 quarantine.

Newly elected President Judy Sargent welcomed the members, followed by a large round of applause.

A delicious lunch was served by McCoy’s Catering. Following lunch, roll call was taken with members sharing quarantine experiences, thoughts, poems and quotes.

President Sargent then conducted a business meeting. A book will be purchased and donated to the Wilmington Public library in Memory of Mary Kathryn Hilberg.

Members then signed up for the next year’s program meetings, hostesses and locations for the meetings. The club will not meet over the summer. The September meeting will again be hosted by Christine Snyder with a carry-in luncheon.