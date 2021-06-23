Local Briefs: Crash injures 2; Clarksville boil order ends; Findlay student interns

Point Park crash injures two

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post is investigating a crash that occurred at Point Park around East Locust and East Main Street Tuesday night.

Lt. Chuck O’Bryon of the OSHP told the News Journal that at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday a 2005 Dodge Durango was believed to be speeding eastbound on East Locust Street. The driver lost control, and the vehicle went airborne and hit a utility pole.

The 31-year-old male driver and a 33-year-old female passenger were transported to CMH for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities cleared the scene around 1 a.m., though the road remained closed until around 7 a.m. to clean the area.

Clarksville boil order ends

The Village of Clarksville Boil Advisory was lifted at 11 a.m. Wednesday for all Clarksville water customers.

Summer intern helping turtles

Colton Smith of Wilmington is currently serving as a summer intern at Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehab in Surf City, North Carolina, according to the University of Findlay, where he is pursuing a degree in animal science.