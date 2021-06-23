CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

• A 30-year-old Wilmington male was charged with alleged animal cruelty after deputies received a report at 2:26 p.m. on June 15. According to the report, deputies responded to a Dehan Road in Green Township at the request of the Dog Warden on a dog being neglected.

• A 39-year-old Wilmington male was charged with alleged menacing after deputies received a report at 11 a.m. on June 11. According to the report, a Children Services caseworker was threatened by the suspect at the 1000 block of South South Street.

• At 10:01 p.m. on June 6, deputies responded to a suspicious person report at the 2600 block of U.S. 22 West in Union Township. There deputies found suspect drugs including two plastic wrappers with suspected heroin and meth. A 43-year-old Wilmington male was listed as a suspect.

• At 12:26 p.m. on June 16, a 36-year-old Wilmington male reported items were stolen from his vehicle including his wallet, ID, car keys, and diabetes medication.

• At 2:15 p.m. on June 15, a 78-year-old Hillsboro female reported someone stole her license plate from her vehicle at the 1-99 block of State Route 350 East in Cuba/Washington Township. A 23-year-old Wilmington male was listed as a suspect.

• At 1:30 p.m. on June 12, deputies received a report of littering from the Solid Waste and Recycling. A 21-year-old Wilmington was listed as a suspect. No further details were listed.

