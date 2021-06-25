McGuffey Lane free outdoor concert next Friday kicks off summer series in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — A free outdoor concert by legendary Ohio country-rock band McGuffey Lane kicks off the Summer Concert Series presented by Rock the Block Wilmington at 7 p.m. Friday, July 2 on Sugartree Street in Wilmington.

Feel free to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the evening and the band which has toured with Charlie Daniels, the Allman Brothers, The Judds and the Marshall Tucker Band.

And Tin Cap and The Escape will be open and ready to serve you on Sugartree Street.

It’s coming to you from the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City of Wilmington.

McGuffey Lane. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_web1_McGuffey-Lane-pic-1.jpg McGuffey Lane. File photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_concert-series-1.jpg File photo