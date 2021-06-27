Wine Walk ‘21 (or was it ‘80)?

WILMINGTON — “The ’80s Rule” was the theme as hundreds of people participated in the annual Wine Walk for 2021 Saturday presented by Main Street Wilmington. Many dressed like they had gone back to the future of the 1980s, while others dressed for whatever mood they were in to have fun during the ticketed event.

Wine Walkers even had access to a trolley for transportation courtesy of the Clinton County CVB and the Corn Festival.

There were 18 Wine Stops around around downtown Wilmington; these photos were taken at the one at the Clinton County History Center.

— —

Photos by Shelby Boatman and Jonathan McKay