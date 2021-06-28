Recognizing Pride Month locally

Members and friends of the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) recognized June Pride Month 2021 at a stand-out in Wilmington on Saturday. Among the participants were, from left, A.CT. President Elaine Silverstrim, Lee Silverstrim, Beth Gilkison, and Chuck Watts. Clinton County A.CT. is a women-led organization dedicated to promoting democracy and equality through advocacy and education.

Members and friends of the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) recognized June Pride Month 2021 at a stand-out in Wilmington on Saturday. Among the participants were, from left, A.CT. President Elaine Silverstrim, Lee Silverstrim, Beth Gilkison, and Chuck Watts. Clinton County A.CT. is a women-led organization dedicated to promoting democracy and equality through advocacy and education. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_IMG_9082.jpg Members and friends of the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) recognized June Pride Month 2021 at a stand-out in Wilmington on Saturday. Among the participants were, from left, A.CT. President Elaine Silverstrim, Lee Silverstrim, Beth Gilkison, and Chuck Watts. Clinton County A.CT. is a women-led organization dedicated to promoting democracy and equality through advocacy and education. Submitted photo