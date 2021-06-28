American Legion installs officers

American Legion Post 49 held its 52nd Annual Past Commanders Dinner and Installation of Officers on June 19. The 2021-2022 officers are, from left: first row, Charlie Shoemaker – Treasurer; Mike Sutton – Commander; Paul Butler — Judge Advocate; Charles Rose – Historian; Jim Vest – Service Officer; and Kelly Hopkins – Sgt. at Arms; second row, Phillip Morris – 2nd Vice Commander; Bob Rich – 1st Vice Commander; Bob Baker – Chaplain; and Leslie Rose — Adjutant. The American Legion Auxiliary, the Sons of the American Legion and 40/8 Voiture 992 also installed their newly elected officers.

Following the installation, incoming Commander Mike Sutton presented outgoing Commander Jim Cook with a plaque for his years of service to the American Legion.