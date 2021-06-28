Celebrate debut of Biker to Biker Consignment Shop

BLANCHESTER — Biker to Biker Consignment Shop LLC welcomes the community to their first open house 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 3, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m
Located at 111 North Broadway St., Biker to Biker is a consignment shop for all motorcyclists, featuring new and used Harley-Davidson apparel, boots, shirts , jeans, chaps, seats, saddle bags, and all your riding gear needs.
Regular business hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and visit www.facebook.com/bikertobikerconsignment/ to learn more.