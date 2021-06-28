Clinton County Early Learning Center debuts at open house

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Community Action held a dedication and open house Sunday afternoon for its Clinton County Early Learning Center at 1600 Alex Drive, across from the post office.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce was also held.

Local residents were able to tour the newly renovated facility along with enjoying refreshments, popcorn, cupcakes, cotton candy, Kona Ice (sponsored by Peoples Bank), crafts and games.

The Early Learning Center offers year-round programs for infants, toddlers, preschool, and school-age children. While using an emergent curriculum, your child will have the freedom to explore their own interests and guide their learning through play and projects.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/ClintonCountyELC or at 937-382-5624.

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. had purchased the former Wilmington Childcare Center located on Alex Drive formerly operated by Larry and Susan Reinsmith.

After 22 years, the Reinsmiths decided to sell the building and Community Action saw the opportunity to provide high-quality childcare services for Clinton County residents and seized the opportunity by purchasing the facility.

“Childcare has been a challenge in the community, and the onset of COVID-19 made this need even more challenging,” said Jane Newkirk of Community Action.

Community Action has operated the Head Start program in the county “for many years providing excellent education to children and providing childcare fits within the agency’s mission,” said Newkirk.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_cap-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_cap-2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_CAP-3.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_CAP-ribbon-cutting.jpg Courtesy of Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce