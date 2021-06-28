Clinton County Municipal Court: Several get lengthy jail terms

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 21, 2021 and June 25, 2021:

• Joshua Anderson, 28, false allegations, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of obstructing official business, trespassing, and marijuana possession were dismissed.

• Karmen Meadows, 31, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fine $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Meadows must have no contact with the incident location.

• Austin Martin, 26, of Wilmington, complicity, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court cost. Martin must have no contact with the incident location.

• Cody Scheadler, 24, of Blanchester, three counts of trespassing, resisting arrest, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $540 court costs. Scheadler must have no contact with the incident location. Additional charges of drug possession, a second count of resisting arrest, and two additional counts of trespassing were dismissed.

• Breanna Burke, 20, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs.

• John Hensley, 19, of Clarksville, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (27 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Hensley must take part in supervised probation. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Stacey Nance, 34, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Nance must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, ten weeks of a child endangerment course, and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Tiffany Miller, 34, of Jamestown, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Miller must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Robert Coil, 25, of Washington Court House, two counts of driving under suspension, two counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,400, assessed $540 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, a no tail lights violation, and a speeding offense were dismissed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_gavel-pic-7.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574