Register now for Kids & Co. Drama Camp

WILMINGTON — The 10th annual Kids & Company Rising Star Drama Camp will be held July 12-16 at the Wilmington Performing Arts Studio. This week-long theatre camp welcomes children 6 to 10 years of age and meets from 10 a.m. to noon each day.

Rising Star Drama Camp offers children the chance to create their own costumes, write their own plays, and act in them as well.

Karie Gipson from The Gigglebox Theatre Experience and Madcap Puppet Theatre will be leading the camp. Karie Gipson is a passionate child educator with a background in children’s puppet theater and theatre. From 1999 to 2007 she was an actor, director, and consultant for Madcap Productions Puppet Theater in Cincinnati. Karie has a B.A. in Theatre from Wilmington College of Ohio.

Applications are available at For A Song & A Story and online at http://bit.ly/KidsandCompany or by calling Lois Hock at Wilmington College at 937-725-8449. A participation fee is required and must be mailed and received by July 9. Please mail your application and participation fee to Kids & Company, 1091 Timber Glen Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Enrollment is limited to 10 participants so send in your application as soon as possible! Scholarships are based on financial need or special needs are available.

The Kids & Company’s 2021 Season Sponsors are The Galvin Family Foundation, Charles Fischer Trust Fund, Wilmington College, Mrs. Barbara Bayless, Fred & Carolyn Matthews, Phil & Vicki Snow, Wilmington Kiwanis Club, Wilmington Eagles Auxiliary, Wilmington News Journal, Brown Funeral Home, and many additional private donations.

