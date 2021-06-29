More Wilmington City Schools kids at summer school this year

WILMINGTON — As one way to take care of the learning gaps that may have occurred during the pandemic times of online instruction, there are more children this year in the Wilmington district’s summer school program.

In prior years incoming fourth-graders had a summer program, but this year children entering the grade levels of kindergarten through students entering the third grade have been added to the incoming fourth-graders for summer school.

This summer school program is intended to deal with learning loss, along with extending time for Wilmington City Schools (WCS) students to connect back to school, said WCS Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart.

“The program is planned with social and emotional needs in mind as well as academics. We want our students to have time to have fun together while learning,” she said.

With the K through fourth-grade group, summer school teachers are focused on enhancing a strong math and literacy foundation among the young pupils, said McCarty-Stewart.

The summer teachers also are nurturing the children’s love of learning and building their relationships with peers and staff, said the superintendent.

At the high school level, the educators’ focus is upon summer support to help the students remain on track for graduation.

Summer school at WCS is held Mondays through Thursdays through July 15.

Summer school is not expected to fill all the learning gaps in the student population. Wilmington City Schools will continue this fall to address learning loss and keep at it into the upcoming 2021-22 academic year.

WCS staffers are working on plans to provide additional support during the school day, and explore possible after-school programs for students, McCarty-Stewart said.

“We are developing plans on how we will provide continuity of services for our students. This is a comprehensive focus to address the academic, health and social/emotional needs of all of our Wilmington students,” she added.

In connection with the students’ health needs referred to in that last quotation, the Clinton County Board of Health has authorized the posting/hiring of up to two full-time equivalency (FTE) nursing positions to help potentially meet the contract needs of Wilmington City Schools in the future.

The two FTE nursing positions don’t have to consist of two full-time people. The FTE positions could translate into, for example, a full-time nurse and two part-time nurses, said Clinton County Health Commissioner Pam Bauer at this week’s meeting of the board of health.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Alea Shope is teaching summer school this year, which the Wilmington district has expanded as a tool against the COVID-19 “learning slide”. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_IMG_2632_c.jpg Alea Shope is teaching summer school this year, which the Wilmington district has expanded as a tool against the COVID-19 “learning slide”. Submitted photos School’s not out for these Wilmington City Schools (WCS) teachers. Summer school attendance is higher this year as WCS added grade levels to its summer program in order to deal with children’s loss of consistent in-person instruction due to the pandemic. From left are Amy Cochran and Jen Hohenbrink. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_IMG_2625_c.jpg School’s not out for these Wilmington City Schools (WCS) teachers. Summer school attendance is higher this year as WCS added grade levels to its summer program in order to deal with children’s loss of consistent in-person instruction due to the pandemic. From left are Amy Cochran and Jen Hohenbrink. Submitted photos

More WCS kids in summer school