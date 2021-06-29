More sentences handed down in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 21, 2021 and June 25, 2021:

• Isaiah Youngblood, 23, of Dayton, falsification, sentenced to 18 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court.

• Malik Rollins, 26, of Centerville, open container, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine.

• Sarah Dickson, 37, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• John Ramsey, 53, of Lynchburg, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $130 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, and fictitious registration were dismissed.

• Steven White, 30, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Hosea Hairston, 20, of Cincinnati, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Hairston.

• John Cohmer III, 20, of New Vienna, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Cohmer.

• Gehrig Huber, 19, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Huber.

• Uchkun Absaidov, 26, of Cincinnati, littering in the park, fined $75, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Absaidov.

• Tyreeq Nebbitt, 19, of Versailles, Kentucky, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Nebbitt.

• Ian Lemonds, 24, of Pickerington, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs.

• Luminita Murarescu, 47, of Troy, assault, seat belt violation. Fined $30. Sentencing for the assault offense stayed until July 7. Murarescu must have no contact with the victim or the incident location.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_gavel-pic-8.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574