CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

• At 2:02 a.m. on June 15, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Cuba Pike in Midland/Jefferson Township. According to the report, deputies found the driver was in possession of a clear bag with a crystal substance believed to be narcotics.

• Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Clarksville male for alleged disorderly conduct at 1:08 p.m. on June 19 on North 2nd Street in Clarksville. According to the report, the suspect had “thrown food on the floor, shattered his glass on the floor, and used profanity against his grandmother.” Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the incident.

• At 9:57 p.m. on June 20, deputies responded to a New Vienna residence in response to a domestic dispute report. A 42-year-old female reported she was assaulted by her 57-year-old boyfriend. Alcohol was believed to be involved, according to the report.

• At 10:40 p.m. on June 19, a 38-year-old Martinsville male reported his car was struck from behind at a stoplight by a 28-year-old Martinsville male. No drugs or alcohol were involved with the report.

• At 6:09 a.m. on June 20, deputies responded to a Sabina/Wilson Township on the report of a pet being stolen. The report lists the pet as a black German Shepherd with a white mark on its chest.

• At 3:07 p.m. on June 20, a 57-year-old male from Ludlow, Ky. reported someone took approximately 50 gallons of fuel from the 500 block of State Route 124 in New Vienna/Clark Township.

