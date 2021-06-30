Local Briefs: Meetings include city council, county budget commission, Washington Twp. trustees

City council sets meeting

Wilmington City Council will meet in-person at 7:30 p.m. Wilmington City Council meeting on Thursday, July 1 in the Moyer Community Room. There will also be a live stream available on the city’s website.

CCBC to meet

Clinton County Budget Commission will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1 at 46 S. South St., Suite 130, Wilmington, for a special meeting to review the new Legacy Fund for the Village of Midland.

Wash. Twp. trustees to meet

Washington Township Trustees changed their next meeting date originally scheduled for July 5; they will meet on Friday, July 2 at 9 a.m. at the township house in Cuba.