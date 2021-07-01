Drama camp for kids ages 11-17; registration underway

The 27th annual Kids & Company Drama Camp will be held July 26-30 at Wilmington High School Auditeria. This week-long theatre intensive camp welcomes kids and teens 11 to 17 years of age and meets from 1-5 p.m. each day.

This year’s camp will be lead by Lois A. Hock, Emeritus Professor of Theatre at Wilmington College. Camp sessions will also be taught by Ken and Tara Lydy, Timothy Larrick and Cole Hough as well as others.

Guest artists and drama camp staff will teach special sessions during the week on acting, stage combat, dance, singing, theatre games, costumes and makeup.

Applications are available at For A Song and A Story in Wilmington or online at http://bit.ly/KidsandCompany .

An application and participation fee is required and must be mailed and received by July 23. Please mail your application and participation fee to Kids & Company, 1091 Timber Glen Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Enrollment is limited to 20 participants so send in your application as soon as possible. Scholarships for financial need are available. Call for details at 937-725-8449.

The Kids & Company’s 2021 Season Sponsors are The Galvin Family Foundation, Charles Fischer Trust Fund, Wilmington College, Mrs. Barbara Bayless, Fred & Carolyn Matthews, Phil & Vicki Snow, Wilmington Kiwanis Club, Wilmington Eagles Auxiliary, Wilmington News Journal, Brown Funeral Home, and many additional private donations.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_Kids-Co.-logo.jpg