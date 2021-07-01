Grand jury indicts man on 5 charges; police say he led car chase, foot pursuit

WILMINGTON — A Clinton County Grand Jury handed down five charges to a local man who police said led them on a pursuit through town.

Anthony Woody, 42, currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail on a $25,000 bond, was indicted in Clinton County Commons Pleas Court Monday on charges of alleged failure to comply (felony 3); attempted burglary (felony 3); abduction (felony 3); resisting arrest (misdemeanor 1); and unauthorized use of a vehicle (misdemeanor 1).

Woody, who has a lengthy criminal history, was arrested on June 16 after a vehicle chase and foot pursuit ending behind a Wilmington house on Grant Street near Hawley Avenue.

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens told the News Journal after the incident that Woody had prior fleeing and eluding charges and is “well known” to the WPD.

Woody had no valid driver’s license, was out on parole, and drugs were believed to be involved.

According to court records, a female subject named Lindsai Camp was held “by force or threat” and Woody “knowingly” did “restrain the liberty” of Camp, leading to the abduction charge. The vehicle Woody was driving — 2006 Dodge Caravan — belonged to Charles Jacobs, who did not give Woody permission to use the vehicle.

Police indicated that one person was being “held at Taser point” and that another person “had bailed” from a white minivan and was soon captured by police. Also reported was “damage to a (police) cruiser.”

According to court documents, Woody has a history of over 50 charges including resisting arrest, animal abuse, drug possession, assault, and resisting arrest. His most recent charge was in Clinton County Municipal Court where he pled guilty to an obstructing official business misdemeanor.

A pretrial for Woody is scheduled for July 9.

