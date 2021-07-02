The story behind that millstone photo

WILMINGTON — After much research by Clinton County Historical Society Collections Manager Bev Beireis, the millstone picture in the News Journal’s most recent Throwback Thursday edition features a millstone from Cecil R. Meadows of Walker Road near Todds Fork (north of Wilmington) which was donated to the Clinton County Historical Society.

News Journal articles from Dec. 11, 1975 feature a detailed story on Mr. Meadows’ donation. The three men pictured in the throwback image are Cecil R. Meadows and Champion Bridge employees Steven Andrews and William S. Shaffer.

A crane, donated by Champion Bridge, was used to lift the millstone for transport to the Society.

The millstone was from the George Haworth mill, one of the earliest in the country and later known as the Kline Mill after various owners. It is believed the mill was once operated as a distillery as well. The original mill is believed to be pictured in this Negley Collection photograph owned by the Historical Society.

Currently the millstone in question is owned by the museum and prior to the Throwback Thursday image, it was believed the millstone was discovered in collection — without a donation record or past history.

Thanks to the featured image and community discussions online, we have identified the “found in collection” millstone and Cecil Meadows’ Walker Road stone as one in the same.

Mystery solved thanks to the help of News Journal readers!

