June still popular for ‘tying the knot’: Clinton County marriage licenses in June

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in June:

• Chad Allen Reynolds, 39, who works in construction, and Gabrielle Chanel Hollingshead, 40, an inventory coordinator, both of Wilmington.

• Anthony David Foster, 38, a cook at General Denver, and Shelby Rae Miller, 27, a Kroger employee, both of Wilmington.

• Chase Stephen Gross, 24, an information analyst, and Bailey Darlene Wahrhaftig, 24, a teacher, both of Wilmington.

• Samuel Lynn Richer, 23, an assistant pastor, and Grace Evelyn Cooper, 21, a student, both of Wilmington.

• Patrick Brice Neanover, 22, a business manager, of New Vienna, and Trinity Grace Hubbard, 21, a deli associate, of Sabina.

• Michael James Thompson, 26, a corrections specialist, and Natalie Marie Taulbee, 24, a unit clerk, both of Blanchester.

• Kevin Steven Katulak, 29, a marine tech, and Jessica Carol Watkins, 28, who works in a factory, both of Lynchburg.

• Clifton William Pringle II, 26, unemployed, of Wilmington, and Taylor Lynn Johnson, 22, unemployed, of Sabina.

• Pierce Grant Burnam, 24, a mortgage loan officer, of Moscow, Ohio, and Cheyenne Haley Rhodes, 23, a veterinary assistant, of New Vienna.

• David Brian Shrewsbury, 55, a program manager, and Tina Marie Noble, 51, an engineer, both of Wilmington.

• Andrew James Garrett, 21, a student minister, of Xenia, and Lauren Marie Ellis, 21, a graduate student, of Blanchester.

• Zachary Matthew Van Oss, 32, a supervisor, and Michelle Lynn Hatch, 31, stay-at-home, both of Wilmington.

• Faris Adam Parker, 37, who works in construction, of New Vienna, and Megan Jo Baker, 26, who works in health care, of Port William.

• Steven Michael Jacobs, 26, an engineer and military, and Georgianna Diane Curtan, 23, a teacher, both of Wilmington.

• Korey Andrew Wical, 34, who works for John Deere, and Carla Ann Hornschemeier, 36, who works at Cox Automotive, both of New Vienna.

• Andrew Michael Reffit, 26, a machine operator, and Kayla Elizabeth Elders, 25, a stay-at-home mom, both of Blanchester.

• Christopher Raymond Beatty, 25, an R+L Carriers employee, and Sammi Jo Sanderson, 25, a stay-at-home mom, both of Sabina.

• Jack Hartford Cress, 30, a diesel mechanic, and Reba LeeAnn Masterson, 29, a stay-at-home mom, both of Blanchester.

• Brian Edward Whitacre, 47, unemployed, of Wilmington, and Vonetta Carmen Woodyear, 44, an executive administrative assistant, of New Carlisle.

• Cody Allen Salyers, 28, a warehouse associate, and Lauren Alyssa McDonald, 27, a manufacturing associate, both of Wilmington.

• Bradley Allan Bower, 51, unemployed, and Janet Lee Geissinger, 51, who works in customer service, both of Clarksville.

• Keith Aaron Barker, 35, who works at Bronson Door Company, and Courtney Rae Kremer, 30, admin / manufacturing, both of New Vienna.

• Austin Dallas Brummett, 20, who serves in the military, of Wilmington, and Shelby Rae Webb, 19, who works in retail, of Middletown.

County’s marriage licenses for month