Wilmington to debut TextMyGov, switch from SeeClickFix app

WILMINGTON — A new way for the citizens to contact city government is coming.

At Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting, members approved the replacement of the SeeClickFix app with TextMyGov. City Administrator Marian Miller told the News Journal it’s a direct number that citizens can send texts to instead of an app.

“It will prompt you based on your complaint, ask you more questions. Then we create the report based on the customer’s responses versus the customer having to fill something out,” said Miller.

The reason for the change was due to SeeClickFix’s interface not integrating into the city’s code enforcement program.

“The program was already maintained in iWorks and the SeeClickFix information didn’t import into iWorQ. So with iWorQ taking over all of the components, the code complaints from the citizens will automatically import into the system,” said Miller.

iWorQ, according to their website iworq.com, is “the leader in Citizen Engagement” by providing “powerful management solutions.”

The website indicates they have a response interface “that can easily be utilized on any mobile device.” They’re integrated with Geographic Information Systems (GIS) which takes online credit or debit card payments, taken citizens requests, offer online forms for permits and inspections, and easily report to FEMA in case of a disaster.

Miller told the council this adds a “continuity of communication.”

No official starting date was provided, though Miller advised the city was actively working with it and Safety/Service Coordinator Andrea Tacaronte would release more information soon.

Also during council:

• Mike Crowe, the Landfill Superintendent, has resigned from his position. Cody Romohr is currently the interim superintendent.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_Wilmington-city-logo.jpg

City will switch from SeeClickFix

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574