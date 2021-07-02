WPD officer/K-9 handler injured

WILMINGTON — Wilmington police officer and K-9 handler Jordan Ianson was injured during a training exercise on Monday.

Officer Ianson was attending weekly K-9 training with his partner, K-9 Miko, in Waynesville with other K-9 units from southwestern Ohio. During a training scenario, Ianson sustained injuries, having been bitten by Miko.

Ianson received medical care from Clinton Memorial Hospital and is fine, according to WPD, and “a thorough inquiry is underway to ensure the safety of the program.”

K-9 Miko is currently kenneled with master trainers at the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s main K-9 training site in Marysville, where he is undergoing fitness for duty assessments.

Wilmington Police Chief Chief Ron Cravens stated, “We know Officer Ianson and K-9 Miko are loved and supported by this community. We will keep the public informed as details emerge.”

