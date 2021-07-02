4-H Shooting Sports winners honored

The outstanding 4-H Shooting Sports honorees for Clinton County were recognized this week.

Junior Rifle winners. Pictured are Mikala Hatfield, Clinton County Family and Consumer Science Queen; first place Stanley Chesney; second place Cooper Dillion; third place Lily Brelsford; fourth place Hope Brelsford; fifth place Isaac Newberry; sixth place Cory Kidd; and Clinton County Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan.

Junior Shotgun winners. Pictured are: Mikala Hatfield, Clinton County Family and Consumer Science Queen; second place Hudson Singer; and Clinton County Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan. Not pictured is first place winner Elizabeth Smith.

Overall Junior Exhibitor. Pictured are: Mikala Hatfield, Family and Consumer Science Queen; Sydney Bennett, Overall Junior Exhibitor; and Shaleigh Duncan, Clinton County Fair Queen.

Overall Senior Exhibitor. Pictured are: Mikala Hatfield, Clinton County Family and Consumer Science Queen, Andrew Delph, Overall Senior Exhibitor; and Shaleigh Duncan, Clinton County Fair Queen.

Richard and Carol Tedrick were recognized for their 13 years as advisors in the Clinton County On Target 4-H Club. This is their last year as advisors. From left are Judy Sternsher, advisor for Clinton County Bullseye 4-G Club; Mikala Hatfield, Clinton County Family and Consumer Science Queen; and the Tedricks.

Senior Archery winners. Pictured are: Mikala Hatfield, Clinton County Family and Consumer Science Queen; fourth place Taylor Colwell; fifth place Dirk Rinehart; sixth place Mackenzie Daniels; third place Zoie McCandless; second place Savannah Henderson; first place Andrew Delph; and Clinton County Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan. Back to the camera is Hudson Singer.

Senior Pistol winners. Pictured are: Mikala Hatfield, Clinton County Family and Consumer Science Queen and tied for second place; fourth place Noah Westfall; third place Jacob Ritchey; tied for second place Bryce Huffman; first place Anna Davis; and Clinton County Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan.

Senior Rifle winners. Pictured are: Mikala Hatfield, Clinton County Family and Consumer Science Queen; second place Cody Kidd; first place Tony Wilens-Mabry; and Clinton County Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan.

Senior Shotgun winners. Pictured are: Mikala Hatfield, Clinton County Family and Consumer Science Queen; fourth place Forest Leis; second place Eldon Lowe; first place David Day; and Clinton County Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan. Not pictured is third place winner Quinton Smith.

Pictured are the Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club officers. They are: Bryce Huffman, News Reporter; Stanley Chesney, Treasurer; Zoie McCandless, President; Mikala Hatfield, Vice President; and Dirk Rinehart, Secretary.

