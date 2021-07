WILMINGTON — The Summer Concert Series on Sugartree Street kicked off on a beautiful Friday evening.

Hundreds gathered to listen to McGuffey Lane, mingle and have a beverage at Tin Cap and The Escape, check out the Art House, and visit the food vendors on Sugartree.

The Summer Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. next Friday, July 9 featuring Turn It Up with the classic southern rock songs of Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal