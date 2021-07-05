Sheriff’s reports: 2 women face drug charges in unrelated incidents

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested 38-year-old Blanchester female for allegedly having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instrument possession, aggravated drug possession, and obstructing official business at 5:33 a.m. on June 25 on Fayetteville Road in Blanchester/Marion Township. According to the report, the suspect was arrested and located in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were located “in plain view” in the vehicle. According to the report, the suspect had an active warrant, no driver’s license, and was “obstructing official business by attempting to get back in the car to use more drugs,” according to the report.

• Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Hillsboro female for alleged drug paraphernalia after they report drugs were found in a vehicle she reported stolen at 1:41 a.m. on June 28 at the 100 block of North South Street in New Vienna. According to the report, the suspect had located her stolen vehicle, and “she admitted (under Miranda Rights) to be owner of the drug paraphernalia that was in plain view inside” the vehicle. A 37-year-old Cincinnati male was also listed as a suspect in the report.

• A 36-year-old Midland female was charged with alleged animal cruelty after deputies received a report of at 11:16 a.m. on June 30. Deputies were dispatched to a Macedonia Road residence in Midland and, upon arrival, they found “the animals to be malnourished and living in deplorable conditions,” the report states. No further details were listed.

• Deputies arrested a 22-year-old Wilmington female for alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at 8:10 p.m. on June 26 at an Antioch Road residence in Wilmington/Green Township.

• At 12:37 a.m. on June 27, deputies responded to a Walnut Street residence in Port William on the report of gunshots fired. Alcohol was believed to be involved. A 24-year-old Port William male was listed as a suspect.

• At 1:41 p.m. on June 24, an elderly couple from New Vienna reported being scammed into purchasing $400 in gift cards and giving the numbers to an unknown person.

• At midnight on June 30, a 67-year-old Midland male reported someone forced their way into his house on Lynchburg Road. The report noted there was damage done to the rear entry door and frame. No further details were listed.

• At 7 p.m. on June 29, a 59-year-old Blanchester/Marion Township male reported the theft of his black 2000 Harley Davidson FLH and a 4×8 single axal trailer from his residence on Fayetteville Road.

• At 5:07 p.m. on June 17, a Union Township female reported damage was done to the “outbuilding and fence” by her ex-spouse at her residence on School Road.

• At 8:07 p.m. on June 24, deputies received a report of a burglary occurring at Wisbey Road in Blanchester/Vernon Township. A 45-year-old female subject reported three Tiffany lamps, a weed eater, a Honda self-propelled push mower, a multi-position ladder, a Craftsman table and circular saw, a shovel, and other miscellaneous gardening tools were stolen.

• At 3:55 p.m. on June 26, a 39-year-old Chester Township male reported the rim and tire from his vehicle at his residence on State Route 380.

• At 10:40 a.m. on June 25, deputies responded to the report of trespassing at Cemetery Road in Martinsville. Three juveniles were located on the property. No further details were listed.

• At 5 a.m. on June 29, deputies were dispatched to a gas station on State Route 73 West in Chester Township in reference to a stolen vehicle that was located. A 1999 Mazda four-door was entered into LEADS as stolen by the Covington Police. A 43-year-old Cincinnati man, the owner, was advised it was left in the parking lot of the gas station. Covington Police advised they did not want to process the vehicle and simply wished for it to be towed.

