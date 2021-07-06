Wilmington police report several arrests

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 39-year-old male for alleged failure to comply and obstructing official business after an incident on East Main Street at 8:23 p.m. on June 25. According to the report, police attempted to arrest the suspect who had an active warrant from the Sheriff’s Office, but the suspect fled from officers on a mortised scooter. He would later be apprehended and he is currently in the Clinton County Jail.

• A male subject was arrested for alleged falsification and drug abuse instrument possession during a traffic stop around Michigan and Xenia Avenues at 9:47 p.m. on June 24. According to the report, the stop was conducted due to the vehicle having no rear lights. The suspect — who was a passenger — was found to be in possession of two used syringes.

• Two subjects — a male and a female — were charged with allegedly obstructing official business after an incident around Doan and South Walnut Streets at 11:30 a.m. on June 25.

• At 8:27 p.m. on June 24, police responded to a theft report at a store on Progress Way. The report indicates a stolen credit card was in use and over $1,900 in items were listed as stolen, including clothing and electronics. A 37-year-old male would later be charged with alleged receiving stolen property, credit card misuse, and theft, according to court documents.

• At 6:42 p.m. on June 23, police responded to Rita Place for a criminal damage report. According to the report, a red Toyota Prius was damaged. The vehicle belonged to a 29-year-old Hillsboro female. An acquaintance of the victim is listed as a suspect. Drugs were suspected to be involved.

• Police were dispatched to a breaking and entering report at a Xenia Avenue residence at 9:26 p.m. on June 23. The report indicates the front door was damaged. No items were reported stolen.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_WPD-Badge-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574