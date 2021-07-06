All’s Fair starting this week in Clinton County

Tuesday, July 13 is Senior Citizens Day when those ages 60 & up are admitted free, and it’s also Veterans Day at the fair with veterans admitted free.

Paid daily admission to the fair is $10 which includes mechanical amusement rides. A season pass for the entire fair is $30 and a 2021 membership ticket is $35. There is no charge for kids 5 & under; daily armband for rides is $5.

WILMINGTON — The buildings look nice, the mulch is down, the flower beds weeded and even many of the amusement rides and food vendors are already here — all of which means organizers of the 2021 Clinton County Fair have a running start for another fun and memorable eight days and nights.

“Everybody involved with the fair has one goal in mind, and that’s to put on a great event for the community,” said Fair Board member Greta Gray.

The Fair Board heard lots of compliments about how good the fairgrounds look last week as campers arrived, she said.

The county fair begins this Saturday, July 10 and runs through Saturday, July 17.

Last year pretty much a full fair was held, with some COVID-19 modifications. A full slate of events is scheduled for this year’s fair. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the grounds, said fair officials.

The mechanical rides company, Triple Treats out of Hamilton, is back after not operating last year due to the pandemic.

“Triple Treats is one of the best ride companies in the state of Ohio,” Gray said. “It’s top-notch.”

There will be a “full house” of all your favorite fair food vendors, she added, where the overall goal is to offer a great selection through diversity.

New this year is a 7:30 a.m. non-denominational church service every morning at the open-air Junior Fair pavilion.

Jim Wilson of Blanchester, who sits on the 4-H Committee, brought that idea forward as a way to start off a day at the county fair.

In recent years, the Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington has hosted a Sunday evening service at the fairgrounds. Bible Baptist will continue to contribute to the fair schedule of events this year by presenting the gospel and bluegrass music group Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers on Thursday evening.

“It’s a great show,” said Gray.

Also new to the schedule are the “Midget Wrestling Warriors”. The Midget Wrestling Warriors is a New York-based company that’s been running since 2014. Participants are 5’2” and under.

Gray said it is family-fun entertainment, and previously they’ve appeared at county fairs in Ohio and were well received.

They are scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday in front of the grandstand. The evening before, the popular demolition derby will take place at the grandstand, and fair organizers hope a different flavor of entertainment activity will help keep up that momentum.

New at the Photography Show on Sunday is a People’s Choice Award to be selected by the public. Between 1 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, fair-goers can pencil in their favorite photo’s entry number. The winner gets bragging rights and a fair food package.

The photo judging event will be live-streamed on Facebook Live, allowing exhibitors off-site to hear the judge’s comments about the photographs.

The Clinton County Agricultural Society (Fair Board) has a new president this year, Kevin Bogan. He has served on the Fair Board 29 consecutive years. On Tuesday he estimated he probably judges rabbit projects at 25 county fairs each summer.

He and his wife Vicki also are on the staff at the Ohio State Fair, where she takes care of the rabbit skillathon and he helps run an open rabbit show.

“We’re well-traveled and put a lot of miles on the vehicle. But we enjoy it — it’s Junior Fair, it’s kids, and you meet a lot of good people,” Kevin said.

By going to all those different fairs, it helps him know about what works and what doesn’t work in agricultural fairs, he said.

Bogan has “a great network of people” who, like him, are involved in fairs, said Gray, and he can bring to the table what is happening at other fairgrounds.

Entertainment & activities

Just some of the senior fair activities and entertainment for the 8-day week includes:

Every morning

Non-denominational church service at the Jr. Fair Pavilion

Saturday, July 10

9 a.m. Antique Tractor Pull & Garden Tractor Pull — Grandstand

11 a.m. Opening Ceremonies — Front Gate

11 a.m. Clinton County Fair Honorees Presentation — Front Gate

2-6 p.m. Mike Thompson Band — Dealership Building

4 p.m. Midway opens

7 p.m. Demolition Derby — Grandstand

8 p.m. Reeking Havoc — Dealership Building

Sunday, July 11

3 p.m. Lawnmower Racing — Grandstand

4 p.m. Midway opens

8 p.m. “Midget Wrestling Warriors” — Grandstand

8 p.m. Thirty OT 6 — Dealership Building

Monday, July 12

4 p.m. Midway opens

5 p.m. Harness Racing — Grandstand

8 p.m. Back Up and Push — Dealership Building

Tuesday, July 13

4 p.m. Midway opens

5 p.m. Harness Racing — Grandstand

8 p.m. Richard Lynch Band — Dealership Building

Wednesday, July 14

4 p.m. Midway opens

4 p.m. KOI Drag Racing Time Trials — Grandstand

5-6 p.m. Ray Ray — Dealership Building

6 p.m. KOI Drag Racing — Grandstand

8 p.m. Teacher’s Pet — Dealership Building

Thursday, July 15

4 p.m. Midway opens

7 p.m. Truck & Tractor Pull — Grandstand

7 p.m. Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers — Dealership Building

Friday, July 16

1 p.m. Midway opens

6:45 p.m. Fair’s Business Honoree Presentation — Grandstand

7 p.m. Tractor & Semi Pull — Grandstand

8 p.m. Dillion Band — Dealership Building

Saturday, July 17

11:30 a.m. Kiddie Tractor Pull — Grandstand

1 p.m. Midway opens

1 p.m. Jr. Fair Sale of Champions — Livestock Expo Center

7 p.m. NTPA Regional National Truck & Tractor Pull — Grandstand

8 p.m. Jacob Williams — Dealership Building

The fair food will be fired up and fried up soon as vendors begin arriving. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_DSC_0317-1.jpg The fair food will be fired up and fried up soon as vendors begin arriving. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

2021 Clinton County Fair a go for July 10-17

By Gary Huffenberger ghuffenberger@wnewsj.com