Warren County Sheriff: STNA arrested for gross sexual imposition; charged in Mason court

LEBANON, Ohio — Detectives with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating a sexual assault that occurred in a nursing facility. After a lengthy investigation, Godbless Uwadiegwu was charged and appeared in Mason Municipal Court Tuesday on a charge of gross sexual imposition, according to a news release from the WCSO.

Uwadiegwu was given a $150,000 bond and is currently being held in the Warren County Jail.

Uwadiegwu is a registered STNA and has worked at several retirement and memory care facilities in the Tri-State. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Uwadiegwu