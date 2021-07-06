Warren County Sheriff: STNA arrested for gross sexual imposition; charged in Mason court

LEBANON, Ohio — Detectives with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating a sexual assault that occurred in a nursing facility. After a lengthy investigation, Godbless Uwadiegwu was charged and appeared in Mason Municipal Court Tuesday on a charge of gross sexual imposition, according to a news release from the WCSO.
Uwadiegwu was given a $150,000 bond and is currently being held in the Warren County Jail.
Uwadiegwu is a registered STNA and has worked at several retirement and memory care facilities in the Tri-State. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.