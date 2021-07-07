Kiwanis awards $1K scholarship; sets raffle for Buckeyes’ season tickets

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Kiwanis at their July 1 meeting presented another $1,000 scholarship provided by an anonymous donation. This scholarship goes to East Clinton High School student Gracie Boggs, who will be studying Criminal Justice at Wilmington College with her career goal of becoming a police officer.

The Wilmington Kiwanis is very appreciative of this donation that can be used to encourage students to continue their good works in education and service in our community.

OSU tix raffle

The Wilmington Kiwanis Club is selling raffle tickets to win a pair of 2021 Ohio State Football season tickets for $5 each. Please see any Kiwanis member or Chair Kiwanian Craig Edgington to buy your raffle tickets.

Pasta & more

The Wilmington Kiwanis Pasta Spaghetti Dinner will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Faith Lutheran Church, 421 E. Vine St., Wilmington.

Tickets are $8 for ages 12 & up; $5 for ages 4-11; and free for 3 and under.

For more Information contact Treasurer Kiwanian Ron Johnson at 937-289-7226.

Kiwanis serves the needs of local children through college scholarships, Bringing Up Grades (BUG) awards for middle school students, 4-H awards, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, distributing books at food pantry, Ho Ho Shop, and Kids and Company, as well as Kiwanis high schools’ Key Clubs.

Scholarship winner Gracie Boggs with Nancy Rudduck, left, and Kim Hiatt, right. Submitted photo