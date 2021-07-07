Rockin’ local fine artworks

Wilmington’s South Street Gallery invites you to an exhibition of exceptional local artwork the whole summer long. “How Do You Rock?” features examples of fine art from local artisans proficient in many different mediums: pen and ink, paint, colored pencil, jewelry, fabric, sculpture, ceramics, photography, and stained glass. The exhibit is open on Thursdays and Fridays noon-7 p.m. and Saturdays noon-5 p.m. through September. South Street Gallery is in the center of the Fine Arts District at 39 N. South St. Learn more at 937-728-8864 or herrschum@gmail.com .

