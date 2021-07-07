Wanted: Reader recipes for Salt

The News Journal is asking readers to submit their favorite recipes for its bi-monthly lifestyle publication — Salt magazine.

All recipes will be considered for publication in a future issue of Salt.

Readers should email their recipes to info@wnewsj.com or mail it to Salt magazine c/o News Journal, 1547 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

The entry should include the sender’s name, full address and phone number. Only the entrants’ names and towns will be published with their recipes.

Readers who submit a recipe will have their name put into a drawing to win a $25 grocery card.