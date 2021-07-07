CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 8:37 p.m. on July 3, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township and located an “improperly transported firearm.” Deputies seized the handgun and 13 rounds of ammunition as evidence.

• At 7:59 p.m. on July 2, a Marion Township male reported lawn care equipment and other property were stolen from his detached garage on Fayetteville Road. The report indicates the victim was injured but did not specify how. Over $11,000 worth of items were stolen, according to the report.

• At 9:57 p.m. on July 3, a Chester Township male reported two rifles and ammunition were stolen from his residence on Center Road. A grandchild of the victim is indicated as the suspect.

• At 8:23 a.m. on July 3, a Clarksville female reported an acquaintance of hers stole the victim’s 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with all her belongings and $500 in cash.

• Deputies responded to a Martinsville residence on the report of a possible overdose at 3:45 p.m. on July 2. According to the report, a male subject was found deceased and narcotics were located near him. An investigation is pending.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

