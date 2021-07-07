Fines + court costs imposed on impaired drivers in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 28, 2021 and July 2, 2021:

• Clayton Taylor, 39, of Pleasant Plain, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Taylor must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Kyle Dooley, 49, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Dooley must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A speeding charge — going 84 in a 55 mph speed zone — was dismissed.

• Hilary Williams, 42, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Williams must remain complaint. If so, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. An improper parking charge was dismissed.

• Yair Flores, 23, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Flores must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A prohibited turn violation was dismissed.

• Michael Arrasmith, 30, of Xenia, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Arrasmith must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Ralph Smithson, 76, of Martinsville, animal cruelty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Smithson must commit no further offenses for two years.

• Sierra Hill, 25, of Martinsville, child endangerment, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended). Hill must commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation. A second child endangerment charge was dismissed.

