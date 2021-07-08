Progress Club meets for first time in 16 months

Hostesses Mary Ellen Krisher and Judy Sargent greeted Progress Club members Monday, July 5 at the Ohio Living Cape May Campus Center for the first time since March 2020.

The tables were decorated with red, white and blue placemats and centerpieces, and McCoy’s Catering provided the picnic meal.

President Judy Sargent read the lyrics from a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical and asked the members present to guess from which musical they were found. “Happy Birthday” was sung to those with July birthdays including Cathy Hadley, Jane Allemang, Becky Miller and Donna Thorp.

Roll call was answered by answering the question: What did you do during the pandemic that you normally wouldn’t do? Minutes were read by Secretary Becky Miller and the treasurer’s report given by Treasurer Suzanne Madison.

After the meal, the business meeting was continued. A special collection will be taken at the August meeting for Stillwater Stables to assist with the purchase of hay.

Hostesses for the Aug. 2 meeting will be Mary Ellen Krisher and Ann Kuehn. Members were encouraged to invite a guest to the next meeting.

The meeting adjourned after the reading of “A Farm Kid Joins the Marines.”

Those present included Hesperia Bevan, Cathy Hadley, Joy Hall, Mary Ellen Krisher, Ann Kuehn, Suzanne Madison, Becky Miller Barbara Muller, Judy Sargent and Joyce Walker.