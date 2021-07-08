‘Gospel Connection’ to host hymn sing July 18 at Wilmington church

WILMINGTON — The Gospel Connection, a local ministry from the Wilmington Church of Christ, will be hosting a hymn sing at the church at 909 W. Locust St. on Sunday, July 18 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

This group started doing music videos online earlier this year to encourage those who were sheltered at home due to the pandemic. The group has done nine videos and these may be accessed at the following web address: wcconline.org/GospelConnection

The July 18 event will feature hymns as well as familiar Gospel tunes, and the congregation is encouraged to sing along. This musical group consists of vocalists Cheri Honnerlaw, Melanie Seaman, Pat Sewell, Terri Stauffer, Jim Faust, Bob Pittser, Troy Roush and Bruce Stauffer; and instrumentalists Larry East, Donny Pierson and Meda Pittser.

This event is open to everyone at no admission fee, and masks are optional. Plenty of parking is available at the rear of the building.

“If you are encouraged by familiar hymns and Gospel music in your spiritual walk, you won’t want to miss this afternoon of singing and praising God!” said a spokesperson.