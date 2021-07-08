Posted on by

Clinton County eateries inspected


News Journal

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

Pilot Travel Center, 5772 US 68 North, Wilmington. June 28. Critical: Hamburger in hot holding unit was 120°F (must be kept hot at 135°F or above to help reduce bacterial growth. Inside edge of ice machine has black growth along inside edge. Sauces at Subway were not dated in walk-in cooler or on service line. Half & Half and International Delight creamer were not dated in dispenser unit. All food product must be properly dated for use within 7 days.

Box of gloves stored under hand sink in Subway area. Nothing is to be stored under hand sink to prevent any possible contamination. Inside the walk-in cooler there was a large puddle of water. Manager stated work order had been submitted for this issue. There was a package of cigarettes on counter by hand sink. All employees must have designated area to keep personal items.

Follow-up: Approx. July 26.

• Speedway, 393 S. Locust St., Wilmington. June 29. Critical: Slushie machine is dirty with black mildew growth around outside. Lunch burritos were dated use by June 17.

Double-door freezer has ice build-up on boxes inside. Cabinets in front service area are all dirty. Door to cabinet under hand sink doesn’t close properly. Trash on floor of walk-in cooler. Trash on kitchen floor. Boxes all over floor in kitchen area. Floors are dirty/stained throughout entire facility. Cabinets in service area are dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. July 27.

• Dairy Queen, 59 Gano Road, Wilmington. June 28. Critical: Prep cooler in kitchen: Tomatoes 52°F, pickles 51°F, relish 50°F, hot dogs 52°F (Cooler temperature was 54°F.) (All must be kept cold at 41°F or below.)

Prep cooler temperature was 54°F.

Follow-up: Approx. July 26.

• Skyline Chili, 1005 E. Cherry St., Blanchester. June 24. Gnats flying around mop sink.

Murtty’s Concessions, 358 West Road, Martinsville. June 24. License issued. Everything looks good.

