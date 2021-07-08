Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Pilot Travel Center, 5772 US 68 North, Wilmington. June 28. Critical: Hamburger in hot holding unit was 120°F (must be kept hot at 135°F or above to help reduce bacterial growth. Inside edge of ice machine has black growth along inside edge. Sauces at Subway were not dated in walk-in cooler or on service line. Half & Half and International Delight creamer were not dated in dispenser unit. All food product must be properly dated for use within 7 days.

Box of gloves stored under hand sink in Subway area. Nothing is to be stored under hand sink to prevent any possible contamination. Inside the walk-in cooler there was a large puddle of water. Manager stated work order had been submitted for this issue. There was a package of cigarettes on counter by hand sink. All employees must have designated area to keep personal items.

Follow-up: Approx. July 26.

• Speedway, 393 S. Locust St., Wilmington. June 29. Critical: Slushie machine is dirty with black mildew growth around outside. Lunch burritos were dated use by June 17.

Double-door freezer has ice build-up on boxes inside. Cabinets in front service area are all dirty. Door to cabinet under hand sink doesn’t close properly. Trash on floor of walk-in cooler. Trash on kitchen floor. Boxes all over floor in kitchen area. Floors are dirty/stained throughout entire facility. Cabinets in service area are dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. July 27.

• Dairy Queen, 59 Gano Road, Wilmington. June 28. Critical: Prep cooler in kitchen: Tomatoes 52°F, pickles 51°F, relish 50°F, hot dogs 52°F (Cooler temperature was 54°F.) (All must be kept cold at 41°F or below.)

Prep cooler temperature was 54°F.

Follow-up: Approx. July 26.

• Skyline Chili, 1005 E. Cherry St., Blanchester. June 24. Gnats flying around mop sink.

• Murtty’s Concessions, 358 West Road, Martinsville. June 24. License issued. Everything looks good.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-1.jpg