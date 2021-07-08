Local Briefs: FCFC sets meeting, student earns JCU honor; Fur & Feather 4-H meets

FCFC sets meeting

Clinton County Family & Children First Council bi-monthly meeting is 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27 at Clinton County Job & Family Services, 1025 S. South St., Wilmington. Public is invited. For more information, contact Maggie Henry, FCFC Coordinator, via email at clintonctyfcfc@yahoo.com .

Fur & Feather meets

The Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H club met June 23 at 7 p.m. for the annual carry-in picnic with family and members. Great food was enjoyed by all. A brief meeting was held, the last one before the Clinton County Fair. —

Earns JCU honors

Claire Greenlees of Wilmington has been named to the Dean’s List at John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio for the spring 2021 semester.