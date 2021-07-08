Sale of Wilmington Drive-In Theater site pending

After a number of years on the market, the Wilmington Drive-In Theater is now pending purchase, according to the realtor sign on the North Lincoln Street property. Realtor Jeffrey F. Bennett said Thursday he can’t comment on the pending transaction. According to the News Journal archives, Chakeres Theatres Inc. announced in May 2016 that the Wilmington Drive-In would not be open for the 2016 summer season. At the time, a Chakeres Theatres executive told the News Journal there were two basic options: To see whether it’s feasible to convert it into a digital drive-in cinema; or to look at the possibility of marketing the facility.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal