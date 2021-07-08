More sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 28, 2021 and July 2, 2021:

• Kody Huston, 23, of Martinsville, two counts of dog at large, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $300, assessed $405 court costs. Additional charges of tags to be worn, and an O.V.I. offense were dismissed.

• Sean Minzler, 25, of Leesburg, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Minzler.

• James Funk, 26, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Funk.

• Monica Chamblis, 50, of Montgomery, going 102 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Chamblis.

• Calvin Banks, 47, of Gahanna, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Banks.

• Sharma Rajinder, 21, of Tempe, Arizona, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Rajinder.

• Jonna Cross, 21, of Dayton, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Elijah Boyd, 22, of Union, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Boyd.

• Angela Turner, 46, of Wilmington, theft. The sentencing has been stayed to allow Turner to write a letter of apology and complete diversion. Turner’s next hearing is July 15.

