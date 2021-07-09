Clinton County indicts driver on charge of aggravated vehicular assault

WILMINGTON — A local man was indicted on a charge of aggravated vehicular assault for allegedly driving while impaired and causing serious physical harm to another.

Joshua R. Strong, 31, of the Midland area, was operating a 1994 Mazda truck on March 21 in Clinton County at the time of the incident, according to the indictment papers.

With an aggravated vehicular assault charge, a defendant is alleged to have been under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or some combination of them. The wording in the indictment against Strong does not specify a substance in the case.

The aggravated vehicular assault charge is a third-degree felony (F3) and a conviction carries with it a minimum one-year prison term, with the range of potential prison time going from one to five years. Whatever the length of the prison sentence, the term pronounced in court is mandatory time.

Further, if there’s a conviction of the F3 traffic crime, the judge is required to suspend the defendant’s driver’s license for at least two years and can suspend it up to 10 years.

The local grand jury also has indicted Charles Brandon Barber, 39, of Wilmington, on a charge of breaking-and-entering (F5).

The charge stems from an allegation Barber got inside the Wilmington Service Garage on South Nelson Avenue and then stole tools valued at approximately $500+.

According to a probable cause affidavit by law enforcement, Barber can be viewed at the site on surveillance camera video. The incident reportedly occurred May 19.

In a court document filed June 21, Clinton County Municipal Court Judge Michael T. Daugherty Sr. writes, “We obtained an assessment, which indicated that he [Barber] suffers from Stimulant Use Disorder, and that he would benefit from residential treatment.”

In the same court filing Daugherty wrote, “Defendant asked to be released to probation. However, the Court finds that Defendant’s untreated stimulant use disorder would create a high risk of recidivism on probation. We do not want to set him up to fail.”

In a letter written to Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck that’s included in the Clerk of Courts case file, Barber tells the judge he has used drugs of abuse since he was 16 years old.

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted during the same grand jury meeting, plus the indictment charge or charges. All of the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Blake A. Richards, 26, of Dayton, is indicted on a charge of trafficking in hashish with a specification (F2), a charge of possessing hashish (F2), a charge of trafficking in marijuana with a specification (F2), and a charge of possessing marijuana (F2).

• Christian R. Kastle, 27, of the Tipp City area, is indicted on a charge of possessing marijuana (F5).

• Nicholas L. Glaser, 30, whose address is listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Joshua A.E. Sweet, 27, of Orient, Ohio, is indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse or a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution (F3), and on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Donna B. Hughes, 43, of the New Vienna area, is indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse or a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution (F3), and on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Jesse W. Greene, 33, of Sabina, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Scott Christopher Woodgeard, 45, of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F3).

• Daniel W. Decker, 40, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Mike D. Parker III, 28, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Clifford William Ty Morris, 32, of the Sabina area, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Devin M. Goodner, 19, of Springboro, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Charles Eugene Flint, 60, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3).

• James Lee Harner, 35, of the Cuba, Ohio area, is indicted on a charge of possessing LSD (F5), and on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• David A. Miller, 54, of the Clarksville area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• William S. Jordan, 32, of the Waverly area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5), and on a charge of receiving stolen property (F4).

• Michael A. King Jr., 34, of the Sabina area, is indicted on a charge of failing to appear (F4).

• Stanley Michael Minzler, 40, of the New Vienna area, is indicted on a charge of failing to appear (F4).

