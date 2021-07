WILMINGTON — The 2021 Clinton County Fair officially kicked off under cloudy cool skies Saturday morning for the next eight days.

Events and activities included the Garden Tractor Pull and Antique Tractor Pull; steers, heifers and calves being entered and goats being cared for; Junior Fair judging in vegetables and flowers, woodworking and cake decorating; as well as breakfast for many attendees and prep for fair food for lunchtime.

— — —

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal