WILMINGTON — Nearly 20 volunteers worked the monthly Clean-Up Wilmington event, held this month at Sugar Grove Cemetery on Saturday morning.

Shown, Annen Vance offers a few instructions and disseminates supplies before the volunteers start picking up trash and cleaning stones. They gathered nine bags of trash while cleaning numerous gravestones — just before the rain hit.

— — —

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal

Submitted photos by Annen Vance