Clinton County Fair Board honors two individuals at opening ceremonies

Members of the Clinton County Agricultural Society (Fair Board) assemble for opening ceremonies Saturday at the 2021 Clinton County Fair. They were joined by county officials and local law enforcement, which will perform special detail and provide security patrolling the fairgrounds.

The late Maurice Henry, who passed away in February, is honored at opening ceremonies for support services he provided to the fair. Pictured making the announcement is Clinton County Agricultural Society member Mike Hacker.

A representative of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reads official well-wishes for a successful fair from the state official.

East Clinton Middle School entering eighth-grader Kayleigh Vance is recognized Saturday for her design winning a T-shirt contest that had a youth fair exhibitor theme. Her design entry will be on T-shirts worn by many Junior Fair participants in several Ohio counties, including Clinton. Several youngsters were spotted Saturday morning already wearing one! The News Journal congratulates Kayleigh!