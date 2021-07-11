At the ‘21 Clinton Co. Jr. Fair Horse Show

The presentation of the Shela Sites Hunter over Fences Memorial Trophy at the 2021 Clinton County Fair Jr. Fair Horse Show; from left are Bev Bentley, 2020 winner Jenna Hanlon, 2021 winner Danica Henderson, Chelsea (Sites) Cummings, and Jeff Sites.
Brody Fisher.
The presentation of the Roger Walker Equitation Championship Trophy at the 2021 Clinton County Fair Jr. Fair Horse Show; from left are second-place winner Kaden Kimple. Jr. Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan, and first-place winner Danica Henderson.
Kami Kile.
Kaylin Fawcett, beginner showman.
Tanner Loos.
Haylee Ilg.
Kairi Hutchinson.
WILMINGTON — Presentations and photos at the 2021 Clinton County Fair Jr. Fair Horse Show held Saturday.
