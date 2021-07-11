At the ‘21 Clinton Co. Jr. Fair Horse Show

WILMINGTON — Presentations and photos at the 2021 Clinton County Fair Jr. Fair Horse Show held Saturday.

— — —

Photos by Elizabeth Clark

The presentation of the Shela Sites Hunter over Fences Memorial Trophy at the 2021 Clinton County Fair Jr. Fair Horse Show; from left are Bev Bentley, 2020 winner Jenna Hanlon, 2021 winner Danica Henderson, Chelsea (Sites) Cummings, and Jeff Sites.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_horse-trophy-winner.jpg The presentation of the Shela Sites Hunter over Fences Memorial Trophy at the 2021 Clinton County Fair Jr. Fair Horse Show; from left are Bev Bentley, 2020 winner Jenna Hanlon, 2021 winner Danica Henderson, Chelsea (Sites) Cummings, and Jeff Sites. Elizabeth Clark photos

Brody Fisher.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_Brody-Fisher.jpg Brody Fisher. Elizabeth Clark photos

The presentation of the Roger Walker Equitation Championship Trophy at the 2021 Clinton County Fair Jr. Fair Horse Show; from left are second-place winner Kaden Kimple. Jr. Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan, and first-place winner Danica Henderson.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_equitation-trophy.jpg The presentation of the Roger Walker Equitation Championship Trophy at the 2021 Clinton County Fair Jr. Fair Horse Show; from left are second-place winner Kaden Kimple. Jr. Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan, and first-place winner Danica Henderson. Elizabeth Clark photos

Kami Kile.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_Kami-KIle.jpg Kami Kile. Elizabeth Clark photos

Kaylin Fawcett, beginner showman.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_Kaylin-Fawcett.jpg Kaylin Fawcett, beginner showman. Elizabeth Clark photos

Tanner Loos.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_Tanner-Loos.jpg Tanner Loos. Elizabeth Clark photos

Haylee Ilg.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_Haylee-Ilg.jpg Haylee Ilg. Elizabeth Clark photos

Kairi Hutchinson.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_Kairi-Hutchinson.jpg Kairi Hutchinson. Elizabeth Clark photos

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_Claire-Conner.jpg Elizabeth Clark photos