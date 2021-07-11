Posted on by

Growing, Gardening & Canning at the fair


How Does Your Garden Grow winner Lilly Pinkerton.

Winners for Grow Your Own Vegetables; from left are: FCS Queen Mikala Hatfield, first place Warren Murphy, second place Hayden Frank, third place Lola Dallas,, and fourth place Ethan Roberts.


Canning and Freezing winner Maya Ann Murphy, with FCS Queen Mikala Hatfield.


Growing with Seasons & Overall Gardening winner Warren Murphy.


WILMINGTON — In 2021 Clinton County Jr. Fair categories including Grow Your Own Vegetables, How Does Your Garden Grow, Growing With Seasons, and Canning and Freezing.

