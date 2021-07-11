Kennedy & Ella Thompson each exhibit a grand champion at open show

Ella Thompson of Clinton County, right, exhibited the grand champion feeder heifer at the Open Steer, Heifer, & Feeder Calf Show. The feeder heifer weighs 499 pounds.

Hayden Shumaker of Clinton County, right, exhibited the grand champion feeder steer at the Open Steer, Heifer, & Feeder Calf Show. The steer weighs 501 pounds.

Gus Wilt, right, exhibited the grand champion overall breeding heifer at the Open Steer, Heifer, & Feeder Calf Show. The show judge, left, was Jake Osborn.

Allison Kiley, right, exhibited the reserve champion feeder heifer at the Open Steer, Heifer, & Feeder Calf Show. The heifer weighed 449 pounds.

Allison Kiley, right, exhibited the reserve champion feeder steer at the Open Steer, Heifer, & Feeder Calf Show on the county fairgrounds.

Kayla Marker, right, exhibited the reserve champion overall breeding heifer at the Open Steer, Heifer, & Feeder Calf Show. The heifer is a Black Hereford.

Chelsey Zurface, right, exhibited the reserve champion market beef at the Open Steer, Heifer, & Feeder Calf Show. The animal weighs 1,361 pounds.

Kennedy Thompson of Clinton County, right, exhibited the grand champion market beef at Saturday’s Open Steer, Heifer, & Feeder Calf Show in the Livestock Expo Center. The winning animal weighed in at 1,318 pounds. The show judge, center, was Jake Osborn. There were a total of 94 entries in the open show, all of them exhibited by Ohio residents.