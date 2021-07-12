Jenna Allemang earns ‘Best Overall for Clothing’ at Clinton County Jr. Fair

Each of the following earned at least one first-place award in Style Revue modeling or clothing awards during a Clinton County Junior Fair event at the Peterson Building. From left are Addison Swope, Maddie Brausch, Courtney Parker, Jenna Allemang (Best Overall for Clothing), Kenzie Parker, and Kiley Murphy. The modeling winners for their age level are Courtney Parker in advanced, Kenzie Parker in intermediate, and Kiley Murphy in beginner.

Each of the following earned at least one first-place award in Style Revue modeling or clothing awards during a Clinton County Junior Fair event at the Peterson Building. From left are Addison Swope, Maddie Brausch, Courtney Parker, Jenna Allemang (Best Overall for Clothing), Kenzie Parker, and Kiley Murphy. The modeling winners for their age level are Courtney Parker in advanced, Kenzie Parker in intermediate, and Kiley Murphy in beginner. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_clothing_awards_sun_c-1.jpg Each of the following earned at least one first-place award in Style Revue modeling or clothing awards during a Clinton County Junior Fair event at the Peterson Building. From left are Addison Swope, Maddie Brausch, Courtney Parker, Jenna Allemang (Best Overall for Clothing), Kenzie Parker, and Kiley Murphy. The modeling winners for their age level are Courtney Parker in advanced, Kenzie Parker in intermediate, and Kiley Murphy in beginner. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal